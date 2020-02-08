A couple of days ago I asked about apples depreciation numbers since they are not unambiguous and somebody pointed me out to WSJ's site. But I am confused as of how the various numbers are generated on those sites.

For instance Sales/Growth over at WSJ says 259,968 :

As I was still casually browsing the income statement of apple, the number reported by WSJ I realized that this number is nowhere to be seen. Seeking Alpha for instance reports a different number 260,174:

which is coincidently the same value reported in the 10K of apple

WSJs number of 259,968 is not listed in the 10K as filed.

Is this explainable? I am asking because Seeking Alpha for instance does not note depreciation of assets at all, where as WSJ does. On the other hand WSJ reports different numbers than the 10K and other sites. Therefore I ask myself to what extent any site is a credible source for those numbers.