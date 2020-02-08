0

One day a company send me email that I was selected for position of assistant in real state agent. Then filled up form and ready for 1 month paid trial. Then they send me email to contact a person via telegram and contacted and gave me several task and also let me open bitcoin account. As instructed I did all. One day the task was to withdraw $5000 cash from bank that will be sent to my account and buy coins in bitcoin and send to someone using QR code. And I did the same. After 3 days bank send me email that my account has done suspicious activity and later I came to know that I got scammed or whatever. I have all proofs, chats with the person, receipts, emails. Now what should I do

    Go to the police, state your innocence and show them all the evidence. Not that I think you'll get the $5000 back. – RonJohn 1 hour ago

