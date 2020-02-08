Lets say I want to transfer money to Canada from UK. HSBC-UK asks me to to enter the following information

Payee account number

Payments Canada Routing number

Bank Name

Now the question : Should "payments Canada Routing number" be the TD bank branch which I initially opened my TD account or it can be any TD Bank close to my new address in Canada? In general when somebody transfers funds from UK to Canada should he always use the same routing number or he can switch the routing number to any TD bank branch close to his new address?