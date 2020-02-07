1

In 2020 I want to start paying estimated quarterly taxes but I am not sure exactly how to calculate the amounts.

If I make X$ yearly income from my full time job have maximum withholding. I also expect to make additional $Y a year from my side gig as an IT consultant where I do not have much deductions.

Is it enough to pay (35% of Y$/4) of my additional income or do I have to sum up the entire income and then figure out quarterly payment? do I have to do the same thing for federal quarterly tax payment and State tax payments? Do you think this situation is complicated to need an accountant?

|improve this question
New contributor
SmartY is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

SmartY is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.