I just asked Vangurad and they checked my withdrawal availability:

Either Hardship withdrawal may only be taken for the following purposes: * Purchase of a primary residence. * Prevention of eviction from or foreclosure on a primary residence. * Higher education costs for you, your spouse, or your dependents. * Medical expenses not covered by insurance for you, your spouse, or your dependents. * Funeral and burial expenses for your spouse or your dependents. * Repair of a primary residence for damage caused by a sudden or unusual event, such as a hurricane, tornado, or other natural disaster. Please be aware that a $100.00 fee will be charged to your account upon taking either Hardship withdrawal.

So my question is this: I recently moved into another state and plan to purchase a home here. In my old state, we have a house that has now become our rental property. So the new property that we will be purchasing will be our primary residence. In this case, does it qualify for the 401K hardship withdrawal?