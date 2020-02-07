0

I can't find a listing for odd lot fees ( less than 100 shares of common stock). They used to be 1/4 or 1/2 point depending on the stock price . On my Vanguard transactions I do not see any separated fee listings. There must be many transactions with odd lots today as so many popular stocks have prices very high for a retail ( aka , little) investor to buy 100 shares.

|improve this question
  • I had that same question a while back, and IIRC the answer was that odd lot fees are as obsolete -- but for a different reason, and happened later -- as fractional pricing. Computers just made it... unnecessary. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • Vanguard joined the list of no commission brokers in January. – Bob Baerker 35 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.