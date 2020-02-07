I can't find a listing for odd lot fees ( less than 100 shares of common stock). They used to be 1/4 or 1/2 point depending on the stock price . On my Vanguard transactions I do not see any separated fee listings. There must be many transactions with odd lots today as so many popular stocks have prices very high for a retail ( aka , little) investor to buy 100 shares.
Asked
Viewed 12 times
-
I had that same question a while back, and IIRC the answer was that odd lot fees are as obsolete -- but for a different reason, and happened later -- as fractional pricing. Computers just made it... unnecessary. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
-
Vanguard joined the list of no commission brokers in January. – Bob Baerker 35 mins ago