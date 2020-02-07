I want to back out of a purchase of a small motorcycle, but I'm not sure how to proceed.

We processed my credit card info to cover the purchase price and taxes on the vehicle 39 hours ago, and now I'd like to no longer continue with the purchase.

It has not been delivered, and no documentation has been signed yet, the docs are either going to be mailed, or come with the bike (haven't finalized which yet). They don't even have a copy of my license yet.

Can I back out, or am I still stuck due to paying for the bike?

I am in California and I have also not even stepped onto the dealership floor, everything was conducted over the phone, and it is a used bike, not new.