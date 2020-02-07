0

I want to back out of a purchase of a small motorcycle, but I'm not sure how to proceed.

We processed my credit card info to cover the purchase price and taxes on the vehicle 39 hours ago, and now I'd like to no longer continue with the purchase.

It has not been delivered, and no documentation has been signed yet, the docs are either going to be mailed, or come with the bike (haven't finalized which yet). They don't even have a copy of my license yet.

Can I back out, or am I still stuck due to paying for the bike?

I am in California and I have also not even stepped onto the dealership floor, everything was conducted over the phone, and it is a used bike, not new.

    What happened when you phoned the dealer and asked to back out? – Dan Bracuk 42 mins ago
  • They aren't open yet, which is why I posted here. I'm hoping to get an idea of what to expect before making the call. if no one answers within a couple hours I'll just call in blind and find out myself. I'll let you know what happens if you're interested. – Mark 39 mins ago
  • You may not have physically signed anything, but agreeing to pay with your credit card may be the equivalent of a verbal contract to purchase the bike. At this point, it may not be a question of whether you can back out, but if you can return your bike. – chepner 37 mins ago
    Just call the dealer when they open. The answer is either "yes, you can back out", in which case that's what you'll do, or "no, you can't", in which case you need to find out if you can return your new bike. – chepner 33 mins ago
  • I think you can cancel, but Law.SE would be a better place to ask. – RonJohn 16 mins ago

