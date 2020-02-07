In this link https://www.irs.gov/individuals/international-taxpayers/taxation-of-nonresident-aliens I find it is written only those whose income tax is not satisfied by withholding are required to file as per section A)2) however on some other answers here state we must file.Can any a-ndroid developer or anyone well versed in this field tell me wether I must file if I am a Non-Resident Alien and my whole tax liablity is withheld.No post answers properly.