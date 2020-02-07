1

Context: I'm 23 y/o, live with family for obvious financial reasons. While I do pay for all the pet care/internet and some communal food/fuel I obviously am still mooching a lot from my parents.

The amount I'm saving doing this is crazy. From living alone and working full time I would spend 70% of pay-check on fundamental necessities. Now thats down to 20%. Which was enough for me to save 50k in a couple of years.

I know that money just sitting in a savings account is a bit of a waste so I really wanted to do SOMETHING with it. I looked into buying an investment property but while I have enough for the downpayment, I am paid minimum wage and I also reduced my hours so that I could study while working. So I didn't think I was earning enough to confidently maintain mortgage payments.

I spent a lot of time thinking about if and where I should invest. Asked some early beginner questions in this stack too. My savings goal is just to maximise money so that after I finish studying in a couple years, I can be well off enough to apply for jobs anywhere knowing I would have the financial capability to make a deposit on a house in that area. I may not immediately buy, I just want to have the capability to do so. Because this could happen as early as just 2 years from now, there is a good chance the investment would only be for 2 years. Unfortunately the only style of investing I was comfortable with would be long term, where my plan would be to simply select a bunch of companies from various index funds, and then let the money sit there for 10+ years. Anyway, in the end I could never muster the courage to invest anything, since its only for 2 years, holds a fair amount of risk and I know I am a complete novice, I didn't feel confident enough to make the right decisions.

Months passed with the money just sitting in savings and I have finally just thrown it all into a 2 year term deposit at my local bank (National Australia Bank) because I clearly wasn't doing anything else with the money. 1.15% is tiny, but its actually better than what the other banks in my area offer. Just 1.15% definitely still feels like a waste. Did I make a mistake?

|improve this question
  • Was this a mistake? I wouldn't begin to offer judgement since I have no clue what other choices are available in Australia. What I would suggest is that time permitting, you begin the process of becoming financially literate so that you are no longer a complete novice and you can begin to make the right decisions. Start reading. – Bob Baerker 56 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.