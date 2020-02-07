SCAM BROKER!!!!. I fell for some unregulated, unlicensed brokers. I could not withdraw my money after i send in all my documents- I send passport, address proof, but its was not good for verification, they start asking to send extra- selfie with passport and id or driving license - I SEND IT SELFIE WITH PASSPORT, SELFIE WITH DRIVING LICENSE and driving license... What i receive from THAT SCAM BROKER- We have reviewed the identification documents supplied and unfortunately they are not satisfactory for account opening. As a security precaution we have disabled your account log in and trading account.