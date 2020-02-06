From the page I've learned that Standard Activity Fee is $10.

But I can't find information at which point you will be charged. I'm interested because lets say I want to transfer some amount of money into my Interactive Brokers account now and invest them in 1 year when the time will be appropriate.

Does Interactive Brokers company charges you after account is created or after first money are transferred to your account or after first security bought?

Update

So after some research I can assume that Waiver section is what I'm looking for. They say:

The first three full calendar months [7] [7] The waiver will be applicable for the first three full calendar months after initial account funding, regardless of whether such funding amount meets the minimum deposit required to open an account.

So, please, someone clarify, does funding in the context mean exactly when first money are transferred to an account? Or it means something different(not native speaker).