Scenario

We have a legal adult called Brittany who has obtained income of $4096.00 from a babysitting job last year.

The mother of the children she has been watching has not withheld income taxes, social security, or Medicare for Brittany.

A W-4 or other IRS documentation have not been utilized prior to employment. And after January 31st (the deadline for issuing) a W-2/1099 have not been given to Brittany.

The only records are of the mother’s tracking on amounts she’s paid Brittany.

Questions

How can Brittany correctly file her income with the IRS given the situation? How can the mother fix the documentation and filing mistakes she made the previous year?

Findings

It seems that Brittany can attach Schedule 1 to her 1040 and put her income on line 8 with the description of “Babysitting” and file her 1040 as normal? Is there any other steps for completion or is this the incorrect process?

As far as the employer (the mother) goes, it looks like it would be more involved. From a bit of research, it looks like she would have to attach Schedule H to her own personal tax filings and pay and account for things she missed previously. But I’m unsure if she has to issue a W-2 late in addition or if there’s any other requirements?