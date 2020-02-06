What percentile of investors in the stock market do I find myself in?

Via luck and/or skill over the past 16-years I beat the S&P 500 12/16 years. If I invested in the S&P 500 over the last 16-years, then I would have ~$1.00, but I have ~$2.19. I averaged a 13.65% return. I cannot figure out how good this is. What percentile of investors am I in?

Where can I find this type of information? I have searched Google quite a bit. Searching Google has not been kind to me. lots of noise with the search term percentile. Lots of results about not trying to beat the market (I invest in the things politicians talk about on the news). Lots of articles on mutual fund managers not beating the market. Nothing about how investors perform by percentile.

Well I found this about the German stock market from 2000-2007. The yearly mean investor in the 95% had a 7.66% yearly return. The yearly mean investor in the 99% had a 17.20% yearly return. So maybe somewhere in that range?

https://books.google.com/books?id=0gR4DwAAQBAJ&pg=PA30&lpg=PA30&dq=investor+performance+percentile&source=bl&ots=I6hyIaJELj&sig=ACfU3U3U5VhYnRGwwDdRtVLGUHg5ejBCBw&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj-3_LryL3nAhVNWq0KHdrPBIQQ6AEwBXoECAoQAQ#v=onepage&q=investor%20performance%20percentile&f=false

There must be similar studies done in America.