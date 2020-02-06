0

I am planning on buying a new car by the end of next summer (it is February now) but the tread on my current tires is shot and we get a lot of snow where I live. So for safety reasons, I definitely need to get new tires but my question is: Do I buy the expensive tires now since I am planning on keeping it for at least 1 more year or do I go cheap since I'm planning on trading in most likely before it comes time to replace the tires again (the difference in price for this car is approx $300? Will good tires affect the trade-in/sale value of the car?

  • tires do not alter trade in value. – Pete B. just now

