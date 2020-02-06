I recently bought a very old book in an antique book store. The book was printed before 1850 (I don’t want to reveal the exact year). I found on the internet that the same book sold for 10 times higher price and currently there doesn’t appear to be any copy available for sale, so the book is valuable on it’s own. The book is in english, but printed in France, I think (weird). What’s interesting is that on one of last empty pages I found a number written by pen at the top of the page. The number resembles format of a bank account. It could also be an identification number used by some library where the book may have spent a few years. One of the numbers appears to be an identification number of a german bank that exists since 19th century. The account number (if it is account number) is 4 digit and based on some online search could such an account be opened before 1914. On another page I found 3 separate numbers with notes and each of these appear to be medical diagnose described by a code. It could have been written into the book later, perhaps by a student of medical school, or it could be password to that bank account (I know it’s unlikely, but one never knows...). Is there a way of getting some info on this bank account, like through a notary? I know that banks are not going to reveal any info unless documentation related to bank account is presented, so they don’t even tell anyone if the bank account is still open. But if it’s anonymous account (not sure if this was possible back then) proper credential info, like password might unlock the access to the account. Is it possible to find somehow if that account is still valid (and perhaps take over the account, obviously). If not, would it be possible to at least find rightful owner, so he or she could claim it. I definitely don’t like the idea to leave it to the bank or the state, if it really is existing account. Any idea how to “grasp” this? Thanks