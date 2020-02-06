If I was you I would document everything and return the car. The car is in her name so she owns it. She can easily say that you were making the payments out of good will. In the end, you are really not that bad off if it ends there. Cars depreciate in value, and long term rental would have cost you about double that payment.

If you have some documentation that proves that this was a "take over payment" situation, such as texts, emails, etc... I would seek relief from a small claims court. I would sue for the amount of the payments 11*290 or 3,190. This is well within the limits of most small claims courts. You may want to do some research to see how easy it is for you to collect on a judgement, as in some jurisdictions it is very difficult to collect. In general most judges will not look favorably on your sister for her actions.

In the future it is best to avoid these kinds of situations. You should have bought the car from her, obtained a loan on your own, and licensed the car in your name. It might have cost you some money in sales tax, but that is okay and a small price to pay to avoid this negative situation. The relationship is probably ruined, for life, with your sister.

I don't feel that this warrants hiring a lawyer as there is just not enough money involved to justify doing so. Small claims court, maybe, if there is the possibility of collection in your jurisdiction.