I am 22 years old and in my final year of study towards an Engineering degree, with a graduate job secured for next year with a starting salary of £25,000.

I currently have ~£47,000 in savings, comprised of £5,000 in a regular savings account and £42,000 in a stocks and shares account which has seen a roughly 9% yearly increase.

Knowing that next year I will likely be able to save ~£15,000 (I interned at the same company last year and managed to comfortably save £12,000 of my £18,000 salary), this puts my total savings at approximately £60,000.

I would like to get on the property ladder as soon as possible, knowing that I want to one day own my own home rather than be like many people I know who are stuck renting. However, I equally do not want to get stuck with a house/flat that I have to pay for that would stop hinder my freedom and stop me from being able to travel for a year or two if I wanted.

Given that average prices for the area vary between £200,000-£350,000,

What I would like to know is: