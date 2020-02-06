1

I am 22 years old and in my final year of study towards an Engineering degree, with a graduate job secured for next year with a starting salary of £25,000.

I currently have ~£47,000 in savings, comprised of £5,000 in a regular savings account and £42,000 in a stocks and shares account which has seen a roughly 9% yearly increase.

Knowing that next year I will likely be able to save ~£15,000 (I interned at the same company last year and managed to comfortably save £12,000 of my £18,000 salary), this puts my total savings at approximately £60,000.

I would like to get on the property ladder as soon as possible, knowing that I want to one day own my own home rather than be like many people I know who are stuck renting. However, I equally do not want to get stuck with a house/flat that I have to pay for that would stop hinder my freedom and stop me from being able to travel for a year or two if I wanted.

Given that average prices for the area vary between £200,000-£350,000,

What I would like to know is:

  • Can I afford to buy a house in the first place?
  • What are the 'hidden' costs I should be aware of as a first time buyer?
  • How easily would I be able to rent out the property if I decided to stop living there?
  • Assuming I don't use the full £60k as a deposit, what would be the best amount to put down?
  • Any other potential risks I should be aware of?
  Welcome! You should factor some costs like stamp duty (that will vary a lot depending on the house price) + surveyor(s), solicitor, and mortgage application/release fees. This adds up at least to a handful thousand pounds. If you are novice, the Home Owner Alliance has very good layman's explanation of the process.

