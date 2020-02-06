I have an emergency fund I am happy with and a Stocks and Shares Lifetime ISA where I am saving up for a house. As I am going to be going into my last year of university I was researching higher interest savings accounts with lower risks than stocks and shares. I would like it to be sort of a middle ground between my emergency fund which I can access almost immediately with no penalty, and has minimum interest rate and my LISA from which I can only withdraw money with 25% penalty. I came across Innovative finance ISA and I am wondering if that could be a good fit for this purpose? Also is there a reason to invest my money as an ISA considering I am nowhere near reaching my personal savings allowence? And lastly is there something else I am missing or should be aware of with this kind of investment/account?