I live & work in the UK.

Having pretty much exhausted all of the avenues I can find for saving (none of which have great returns anyway at the moment, obviously), I have recently started looking to buy my first house.

I have a reasonable sum saved up for a deposit, but I'm wondering what to do with that in the mean time, as a fair amount of it is not currently earning any interest. For the moment, I have put any surplus, that I'm not earning interest on into premium bonds, just in the off-chance that I win something with it, but this is obviously more of a lottery than an investment, and I'm not 'expecting' to win anything noteworthy with it.

Ideally, I would like to buy a house within the next year or so, so investing in the stock market is not really an option, as I understand the commonly accepted advice is that you invest with a minimum 5 year horizon.

What other options do I have for any surplus cash while I look for a house?

  • Would you explain to us ex-colonialists what premium bonds are, and why they are a lottery? – RonJohn 32 mins ago
    @RonJohn en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premium_Bond It appears the interest is paid into a pool to be distributed by a literal lottery, rather than being paid to the bond holder. – chepner 22 mins ago

