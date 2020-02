I'm going to trade school and excelling grade-wise. Every so often I've been getting financial-aid checks from the community college.

This is what was left after the most basic things were paid by finacial-aid. Such as classes, lab-fees, and etc.

I've been keeping records of what I cashed and how much. My bank also has copies of these cashed checks.

Edit: The money is in my checkings account.

Question

How do I go about reporting this income?

What particularly IRS forms would I need?