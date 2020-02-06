There is an apparent very wealthy individual who owns two large 'shopping areas' in our community. He will not allow companies to buy or rent the spaces (even though their signs say 'for rent') and he makes the rent very high. I'm assuming he does this just for the tax write off. It affects our community not to even have a corner coffee shop or any stores. At one point, 9 business in one shopping area closed all together due to him raising the rent. Our community struggles with a bit of poverty and there are a lot of immigrants who flock to this area, as well. So it can use all the help it can get. How is the guy allowed to do this? He is taking advantage of our community. How can he claim a 'loss' on these buildings when he doesn't want them rented out to begin with? This is dishonest. It would be like me choosing not to work and forever claiming unemployment from the government, directly. Please help. What can I do?? Edited to add: He has owned empty sales buildings and apartments buildings like this for over a decade in our town.