The way I see it, there are two general options to acquiring a slew of rental properties. 1. Save up for 20% down, and then buy as a pure rental property. 2. Put <20% down, live in it for a year (while renting out a spare room), and then use it as a rental property. Of course I recognize that such a question is highly dependent on the location, market, tax breaks, etc... but I am wondering if there is a general rule to this? <20% means I pay PMI, but waiting till 20% means I am paying rent in an apartment I don't own. The answer may very well be "it depends", but in a fully maximized case on both options, is there a clear winner with a higher ROI?