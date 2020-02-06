It doesn't matter where you live when you file your taxes; who has a claim on your income tax it is based on where you live and/or work when you have the income.

It can become more complex if you live in one state and win in another. But moving after you receive the money doesn't allow you to change the state tax situation. Of course getting many payments over years or decades will again make it complex.

If this is serious money, then consult a tax expert.