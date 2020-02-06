0

I have an auction web site where users can sign up as sellers to sell products. Buyers are able to leave 5 star reviews after purchase. For sorting 5 star reviews, I use Wilson's confidence interval algorithm.

I need a formula for calculating a rank (1-5) to apply to sellers. I want this rank to be a function of their sales count and their Wilson's confidence, finally arriving at a 1-5 seller level.

The reasons for needing to do this is: If I only use sales count, I'm not taking reviews into account. If I only use reviews, I'm not taking sales count into account since not all buyers leave reviews. I could consider no review as a neutral rating. However, there's a problem this doesn't solve. If a seller joins and makes 5 sales which each get a 5 star review, they will have an overall rank of 5. If another seller has 500 sales and a rank of say, 4.5, the distance between the two ranks implies nothing of the 495 more sales one vendor has accumulated vs the other.

Though I know what I want to wind up with (And that is a bit ambiguous), I don't know how to get there. Are there any formulaic practices I can use to achieve the desired result given these variables?

