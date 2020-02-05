I placed in a poker tournament at a casino the other day. I went to my bank, Charles Schwab, to deposit the cash. They said "We don't accept cash deposits." I found this very odd given they're a bank, but I'm sure they have their reasons. They told me to go and get a money order from a nearby convenience store, but that would cost me $1-$2 per pop with a maximum of $500 per money order. Surely there has got to be a better way to get cash into a bank account? What's a recommended way that will charge me as little as possible to convert cash into digital funds?
The cheapest solution is to find a different bank or credit union. Most accept cash deposits unless they are online only and even then some offer ATM deposits.
Make sure to research fees, but there are plenty of free checking/savings accounts at banks and credit unions that will take cash deposits with no cost to you.
I switched to online banking years ago but keep a local credit union account open as a go-between for any cash transactions.