This year, I am filing taxes jointly with my wife for the first time. In past years, she was working overseas and did not need to file taxes in the US. She started working in the US in 2019.

She is a Singaporean citizen with permanent residency in both Australia and the US. All Singaporeans are enrolled in Singapore's Central Provident Fund (CPF), a compulsory savings/retirement program.

She has the following in Singapore:

Investments for retirement

A life insurance policy

A bond which will mature / pay out in her 40s, about 10 years from now.

These accounts are through a large multinational company based in the US.

She has no other bank accounts in Singapore. That money has been transferred to the US.