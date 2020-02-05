I've encountered auctions online where the seller has set their reserve price hidden. What are the benefits to the seller that would cause them to do so?

As a buyer, if I see a thing I like, I may put in a bid. If it has a hidden reserve and I did not meet it, I'm told. I can then either move on, or place a higher bid.

If the reserve price is known, I may either put in a bid, or decide that the reserve is too high for me and move on without bidding.

If the reserve is right at the edge of my budget, I may be tempted to go over my budget, just to meet the reserve. If the reserve is hidden, I can play the guessing game, by bidding the minimal increment, until I either meet the reserve or reach the extent of my budget. I'm less tempted to go over my budget, since I don't know if I'm off by 5 or by 500.

So I see no real benefit to hiding the reserve price. Yet I see it all the time. What am I missing?