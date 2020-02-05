If I sell games on a popular platform like STE-AM ,and it widthholds my tax and remits it to IRS on my US scourced income do I have to still file Income Tax Return as a nonresident alien.
Asked
Viewed 5 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If I sell games on a popular platform like STE-AM ,and it widthholds my tax and remits it to IRS on my US scourced income do I have to still file Income Tax Return as a nonresident alien.