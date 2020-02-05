I am the spouse of an American citizen. We both live in a foreign country. My wife doesn't work, but I do, as an independent worker. I understand that I am able to voluntarily report American taxes, with the purpose of receiving Child Tax Credit. However, I have heard different opinions from different accountants about whether I would have to pay for social security, which would make the whole process pointless. Does anyone have clear documentation about whether I would have to pay for social security in my situation?