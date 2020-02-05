Before you call me stupid...

This question right here and the plethora of comments in it reminded me of something that I've found annoying for a long, long time. Seems that depending on where you come from the terms "credit card" and "debit card" can mean many wildly different things. They certainly differ a lot between US and EU, and it seems that even who has issued them might be a factor. I've also seen names like "charge card" on this site, which I suspect is something even different.

So - is there a comprehensive list (or perhaps someone willing to attempt one in this thread) with all the different meanings (and implications) of these terms, depending on location, issuer, moon phase, etc?