I'm a student, currently away from university for a year in industry (basically I'm working full-time September to September instead of studying full-time).

I sold some US at a profit via a trading app and I wanted to make sure I'm in complete legality with my earnings.

For this tax year, my income will be 14k.

Is the capital gains allowance of 12k unrelated to the tax-free allowance of 12.5k? As in, am I allowed to make 12k of capital gain on top of the tax-free amount I'm making from my normal income? Or am I supposed to pay the base rate of 10% on capital gains?