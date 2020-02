I am finalizing the choose of my ETP tracking one of the above indexes.

I restricted my decision to:

Bloomberg commodity BCOM

Bloomberg commodity 3 months forward

Thompson/Reuters core commodities CRB Total Return

What are your main thoughts about those? Pro and cons of each methodology?

I am much interested in the T/R because of a more spread weight on all the commodities in order to get better diversification. But I see BCOM is like "the standard" so I want an opinion.

Thank you