Why does E-Trade plan to release some tax forms later than specified in IRS Publication 1220?

Example: 1099-INT is planned to be released on February 15, 2020 according to https://us.etrade.com/app/taxcenter#/taxdoc whereas IRS Publication 1220, from my understanding, indicates that 1099-INT must be released by January 31, 2020.

Screenshot from https://us.etrade.com/app/taxcenter#/taxdoc:

Screenshot from IRS Publication 1220: