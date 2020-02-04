Must financial institutions in the United States abide by some deadlines to release tax forms (e.g., Forms 1099) to their customers? Or can they send them whenever they want?
Yes, most forms must be sent by Jan 31st, Feb 1st or Feb 15th – Vality 40 mins ago
@Vality thanks where can one see the deadlines for each form? – Franck Dernoncourt 39 mins ago
The deadlines are on the last page of the forms themselves. Take a look at irs.gov/pub/irs-prior/f1099div--2017.pdf for an example – Vality 35 mins ago
IRS Publication 1220 has all these deadlines. See Sec. 6.03 Due Dates (page 16). Most 1099s must be mailed by January 31, with some exceptions (including 1099-B, 1099-S, and consolidated statements that brokerages often issue that combine multiple types of 1099s) for February 15.
1You might want to explicitly bring up the "This also applies to statements furnished As part of a consolidated reporting statement." As most brokers issue a consolidated statement for 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-MISC and 1099-OID. (As applicable) – Vality 29 mins ago
1@Vality Good suggestion; done. – Craig W 26 mins ago