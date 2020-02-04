1

Must financial institutions in the United States abide by some deadlines to release tax forms (e.g., Forms 1099) to their customers? Or can they send them whenever they want?

|improve this question
1

IRS Publication 1220 has all these deadlines. See Sec. 6.03 Due Dates (page 16). Most 1099s must be mailed by January 31, with some exceptions (including 1099-B, 1099-S, and consolidated statements that brokerages often issue that combine multiple types of 1099s) for February 15.

|improve this answer
  • 1
    You might want to explicitly bring up the "This also applies to statements furnished As part of a consolidated reporting statement." As most brokers issue a consolidated statement for 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-MISC and 1099-OID. (As applicable) – Vality 29 mins ago
  • 1
    @Vality Good suggestion; done. – Craig W 26 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.