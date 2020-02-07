2

Must financial institutions in the United States abide by some deadlines to release tax forms (e.g., Forms 1099) to their customers? Or can they send them whenever they want?

|improve this question
  • 1
    Yes, most forms must be sent by Jan 31st, Feb 1st or Feb 15th – Vality 2 days ago
  • @Vality thanks where can one see the deadlines for each form? – Franck Dernoncourt 2 days ago
  • 1
    The deadlines are on the last page of the forms themselves. Take a look at irs.gov/pub/irs-prior/f1099div--2017.pdf for an example – Vality 2 days ago
  • @Vality Thanks, that's great to know, I hadn't noticed! you are welcome to convert your comment into an answer. – Franck Dernoncourt 2 days ago
4

IRS Publication 1220 has all these deadlines. See Sec. 6.03 Due Dates (page 16). Most 1099s must be mailed by January 31, with some exceptions (including 1099-B, 1099-S, and consolidated statements that brokerages often issue that combine multiple types of 1099s) for February 15.

|improve this answer
1

Internal Revenue Service's Inst 1099 General Instructions (i1099gi) also has the deadlines for Forms 1096, 1097, 1098, 1099, 3921, 3922, 5498, and W-2G, see the three pages of tables near the end of the document.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.