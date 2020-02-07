Must financial institutions in the United States abide by some deadlines to release tax forms (e.g., Forms 1099) to their customers? Or can they send them whenever they want?
1Yes, most forms must be sent by Jan 31st, Feb 1st or Feb 15th – Vality 2 days ago
@Vality thanks where can one see the deadlines for each form? – Franck Dernoncourt 2 days ago
1The deadlines are on the last page of the forms themselves. Take a look at irs.gov/pub/irs-prior/f1099div--2017.pdf for an example – Vality 2 days ago
@Vality Thanks, that's great to know, I hadn't noticed! you are welcome to convert your comment into an answer. – Franck Dernoncourt 2 days ago
IRS Publication 1220 has all these deadlines. See Sec. 6.03 Due Dates (page 16). Most 1099s must be mailed by January 31, with some exceptions (including 1099-B, 1099-S, and consolidated statements that brokerages often issue that combine multiple types of 1099s) for February 15.
2You might want to explicitly bring up the "This also applies to statements furnished As part of a consolidated reporting statement." As most brokers issue a consolidated statement for 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-MISC and 1099-OID. (As applicable) – Vality 2 days ago
2@Vality Good suggestion; done. – Craig W 2 days ago
Thanks very much of the information! Follow-up question: How comes E-Trades plan to release some tax forms later than specified in IRS Publication 1220? Maybe it is due consolidated statements but I don't know when a statement is qualified as "consolidated". – Franck Dernoncourt 2 days ago
Internal Revenue Service's Inst 1099 General Instructions (i1099gi) also has the deadlines for Forms 1096, 1097, 1098, 1099, 3921, 3922, 5498, and W-2G, see the three pages of tables near the end of the document.