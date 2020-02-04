0

I received counseling services in May 2019 and paid the full amount owed. A few months later I received a bill for these services. I have called the billing agency and the counseling service multiple times (about once a month), and each time I am told that my outstanding balance is $0.00 and that this will be reflected in my next statement, however I keep receiving bills stating that I owe money.

Today I received a letter threatening to send my alleged debt to collections if I do not pay it. I am drafting a letter to dispute the debt with the billing agency. What else can I do? Is there a consumer protection agency that can assist me with resolving this before it hits collections?

  • Them: "Your outstanding balance is $0.00000000" You: "Can you put that in an e-mail, right now?" and don't hang up until you receive the e-mail. – Ben Voigt 20 mins ago
  • @BenVoigt Tried that today. Response: "We do not send patient information via email." They are supposedly sending a letter. – lizziv 19 mins ago
First, find out what their formal complaints process is, and then start it. The problem with just talking to customer services people is that they like to keep reassuring customers that everything will be fixed, without then doing anything to fix the problem. That's why you need a formal complaint to make them do something.

If you hear from any debt collection agency, tell them politely but firmly that it's a mistake, the debt is paid, and they must refer the matter back to the medical provider. You don't have to engage with them in any way beyond that. If they contact you again, tell them the same thing again.

