I received counseling services in May 2019 and paid the full amount owed. A few months later I received a bill for these services. I have called the billing agency and the counseling service multiple times (about once a month), and each time I am told that my outstanding balance is $0.00 and that this will be reflected in my next statement, however I keep receiving bills stating that I owe money.

Today I received a letter threatening to send my alleged debt to collections if I do not pay it. I am drafting a letter to dispute the debt with the billing agency. What else can I do? Is there a consumer protection agency that can assist me with resolving this before it hits collections?