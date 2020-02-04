0

I have been using a Lifetime ISA to save towards a deposit on the purchase of my first home. Recently, I inherited a 12.5% share of the house in Germany in which my father currently lives.

The rules of the Lifetime ISA prohibit the penalty-free withdrawal of funds for a house purchase when one already owns a legal interest in a house. Would my 12.5% share therefore disqualify me from using my LISA for a home purchase, even though my stake is small, located overseas, and in a property I cannot occupy or sell?

