Have you seen a comparison of Health Sharing Ministry Plans vs. HDHP plans when the health sharing plan is provided by your employer & HDHP is personal? Is the savings from the employer provided plan worth it? For instance, If I were to buy an HDHP plan on my own I would be responsible for 100% of the premiums where as we split the health sharing premium. Also, I have been told by others that have used health sharing for a lot longer that you can then go in to the hospital & be able to negotiate based on "uninsured" rates that the hospital charges for those without insurance, whereas you obviously cannot do this with an HDHP plan as it is still insurance.