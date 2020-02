A recruiter from epikso.com read my resume in Indeed and contacted me, now they are asking me to send a photo ID (resume, Skype ID and Contact Number too) to continue the hiring process.

I've been searching for information about this company and a found their Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts.

Their website and mail are SSL certificated.

Maybe I'm being a little paranoid, because they promise relocation and visa sponsoring to USA.

I just wanted to be sure about it is not a scam.