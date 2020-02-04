Nothing prompted this question other than wandering curiosity.

We know that it is possible to suffer a poor credit score due to a thin credit history and lack of variety of credit.

Is it possible for a similar scenario to occur for people living at home or in a situation where they do not pay rent, have any contract for a lease and do not own any property on which it can be assumed they live.

There would still be sufficient proof of residence in the form of bills and identification, but is there any situation where it would come up?