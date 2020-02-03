I would like to give some money to support a business that is family-owned (by my parents). I am not personally involved with the business nor am I an employee, but I want to give them some money for infrastructure upgrades.

Some readings suggested that I could give money in the form of a loan or an investment, but I don't want any money back. This is intended as a gift. Another option could be to just write a personal check to the owners, and they can invest in their own company as they wish. What is the proper way to do this?

Additional info: Jurisdiction is Canada