I would like to give some money to support a business that is family-owned (by my parents). I am not personally involved with the business nor am I an employee, but I want to give them some money for infrastructure upgrades.

Some readings suggested that I could give money in the form of a loan or an investment, but I don't want any money back. This is intended as a gift. Another option could be to just write a personal check to the owners, and they can invest in their own company as they wish. What is the proper way to do this?

Additional info: Jurisdiction is Canada

  • Jurisdiction matters, please indicate that. Also, tax issues will be a key aspect - different ways of 'giving' money may have different effect on what taxes might need to paid on that money. – Peteris 6 mins ago
  • @Peteris Thank you. I have specified that the jurisdiction is Canada. – KamRa 2 mins ago

