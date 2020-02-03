One of our vendor has this habit of sending Tax Invoice late or not send at all, and expects payment from us when they sent through a monthly statement after.

For Example,

If our agreed payment term is 30 Days. So He should have invoiced us on 31st of March for payment due on 30th of April. But he will constantly not send the invoice and send a statement at the end of April and then we had to request for the invoice to process. He still expects payment on 30th of April.

We had spoken to him in regards to that but he is constantly doing that. Is there any Australian tax office reference i could use to reference to him that he cannot be getting paid on time if he is doing that and it has to be paid end of March.

He also constantly sends it by "mail" even though his statement transmit via email. He has been told to send Tax Invoice via Email.

Thank and hear soon.

Cherrie