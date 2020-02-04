6

About me:

I make about $3330 a month from my job after taxes.

I'm currently $72,500 in debt from student loans, 7% APR. I have 0 other forms of debt (I live with my parents and bought a used car for cash).

I spend about $300-$400 a month on myself on a credit card, and pay it off monthly. The rest of my paychecks go straight into my loan debt.

I just got approved for the Chase Freedom card, because I wanted the $200 signup bonus to put towards my debt. I noticed after applying that I'll accrue 0 debt on it for the first 15 months.

So here is my question: Would it make sense to stop paying down my credit card balance every month, and instead put my full paycheck (except the minimum card payment) into the loan debt? In about 12 months, I would focus all my pay on the Chase card so I never pay CC interest, then go back to what I currently do, but now with reduced interest gain on the student loans. I'm considering this because that 7% is making my debt over $400 larger every month.

Putting the credit card debt off for 12 months would allow me to put around $4800 extra into my debt, which I can pay off of the card in two months. In those two months, my loan debt will gain interest a decent amount slower than it currently does.

Does it make sense to do this or am I deluding myself? I'm not sure if I have the math right but I'd like to take advantage of 0% CC interest for 15 months if there's a good way to do it. Thanks!

|improve this question
10

Paying 0% on $400 instead of 7% saves you ~$2.33 each month. You'd still have to make minimum payments each month on the credit card, so you can't put all of that $400 toward the student loans anyway. If you run afoul of any of the credit card rules you'll likely owe interest on the balance accruing from day one. Likewise if you did not pay off the balance after 15 months you'd pay the much higher interest rate on the credit card.

In my opinion it's not worth the risk. Even with compounding a couple bucks a month isn't going to make that much difference in how fast you pay off your student loans. You're going to pay them off very quickly if you keep at the current rate, if anything I'd focus on doing things that will help you earn more money since your expenses are already minimal.

To clarify the net benefit, let's say you always spent $400 on your card each month, for 13 months you pay extra towards the student loans and then spend 2 months paying down the balance to ensure no interest due. Your minimum credit card payment would cut into the benefit, let's say it's $30 minimum payment. Ignoring the fact that there's a delay between the time you spend the money and your minimum payment is due, for 13 months you could save 7% interest on $370 each month. So month 1 you save $2.16, month 2 you save $4.32, etc. You could also think of it as that first month saves you $2.16*13 months, 2nd month $2.16*12 months, etc. The total saved interest would be just under $200 over 13 months. So it's not insignificant, but I still don't think it is worth it.

|improve this answer
  • Wow, only $2.33? Like $30 total. See in my head I was thinking "well, that $400 I spend on me could go into the $400 interest every month, so over time it'd be worth it right!", but clearly it's not as much as I hoped. Thank you for the insight, I'll not be taking the risk then. – el toro 11 hours ago
  • Also "If you run afoul of any of the credit card rules you'll likely owe interest on the balance accruing from day one" I didn't know that was a thing at all. Definitely not worth risking for $30! – el toro 11 hours ago
  • Honestly I'd say it's not even worth it at $100. There's plenty of other things I could do to save $100 besides worry about CC debt for a whole year – el toro 11 hours ago
  • @eltoro I edited to clarify the total benefit. – Hart CO 11 hours ago
  • 3
    @eltoro I agree, it's one less thing to worry about. I've done 0% before on things and there's always a little anxiety that I'll miss a payment and have the whole pile of interest due, so now I just avoid it even if it could save me a little money. – Hart CO 11 hours ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.