11

About me:

I make about $3330 a month from my job after taxes.

I'm currently $72,500 in debt from student loans, 7% APR. I have 0 other forms of debt (I live with my parents and bought a used car for cash).

I spend about $300-$400 a month on myself on a credit card, and pay it off monthly. The rest of my paychecks go straight into my loan debt.

I just got approved for the Chase Freedom card, because I wanted the $200 signup bonus to put towards my debt. I noticed after applying that I'll accrue 0 interest on it for the first 15 months as part of their 0% APR promotion.

So here is my question: Would it make sense to stop paying down my credit card balance every month, and instead put my full paycheck (except the minimum card payment) into the loan debt? In about 12 months, I would focus all my pay on the Chase card so I never pay CC interest, then go back to what I currently do, but now with reduced interest gain on the student loans. I'm considering this because that 7% is making my debt over $400 larger every month.

Putting the credit card debt off for 12 months would allow me to put around $4800 extra into my debt, which I can pay off of the card in two months. In those two months, my loan debt will gain interest a decent amount slower than it currently does.

Does it make sense to do this or am I deluding myself? I'm not sure if I have the math right but I'd like to take advantage of 0% CC interest for 15 months if there's a good way to do it. Thanks!

Edit: Someone changed my title to make the post misleading, and people just skimmed the title and didn't read the rest of the post before replying. To reiterate: I would not be gaining interest on the CC balance for 15 months due to the Chase promotion.

Also, I'm putting about $3000 into the loan debt every month. Because of the interest, it grows $400 more, so my $3000 is really worth $2600, which is what inspired this post. Sorry for any confusion there.

|improve this question
  • What is the credit card's interest rate? You didn't say. – Harper - Reinstate Monica 6 hours ago
  • Wait, "that 7% is making my debt over $400 larger every month"??? Are you making just the minimum payment every month? – MonkeyZeus 4 hours ago
  • 1
    "I noticed after applying that I'll accrue 0 debt on it for the first 15 months." Why? – RonJohn 3 hours ago
  • 3
    16.49% is much higher than 7%. Given that... accumulating 16.49% debt while paying off 7% debt is mathematically unwise. – RonJohn 3 hours ago
  • 2
    Except for minimum required payments, it's always as simple as paying off the highest interest rate first. – Bridgeburners 2 hours ago
22

Paying 0% on $400 instead of 7% saves you ~$2.33 each month. You'd still have to make minimum payments each month on the credit card, so you can't put all of that $400 toward the student loans anyway. If you run afoul of any of the credit card rules you'll likely owe interest on the balance accruing from day one. Likewise if you did not pay off the balance after 15 months you'd pay the much higher interest rate on the credit card.

In my opinion it's not worth the risk. Even with compounding a couple bucks a month isn't going to make that much difference in how fast you pay off your student loans. You're going to pay them off very quickly if you keep at the current rate, if anything I'd focus on doing things that will help you earn more money since your expenses are already minimal.

To clarify the net benefit, let's say you always spent $400 on your card each month, for 13 months you pay extra towards the student loans and then spend 2 months paying down the balance to ensure no interest due. Your minimum credit card payment would cut into the benefit, let's say it's $30 minimum payment. Ignoring the fact that there's a delay between the time you spend the money and your minimum payment is due, for 13 months you could save 7% interest on $370 each month. So month 1 you save $2.16, month 2 you save $4.32, etc. You could also think of it as that first month saves you $2.16*13 months, 2nd month $2.16*12 months, etc. The total saved interest would be just under $200 over 13 months. So it's not insignificant, but I still don't think it is worth it.

|improve this answer
  • Wow, only $2.33? Like $30 total. See in my head I was thinking "well, that $400 I spend on me could go into the $400 interest every month, so over time it'd be worth it right!", but clearly it's not as much as I hoped. Thank you for the insight, I'll not be taking the risk then. – el toro 19 hours ago
  • 1
    Also "If you run afoul of any of the credit card rules you'll likely owe interest on the balance accruing from day one" I didn't know that was a thing at all. Definitely not worth risking for $30! – el toro 19 hours ago
  • 5
    @eltoro I agree, it's one less thing to worry about. I've done 0% before on things and there's always a little anxiety that I'll miss a payment and have the whole pile of interest due, so now I just avoid it even if it could save me a little money. – Hart CO 19 hours ago
  • 1
    Or put it on autopay and don't worry about it. – Harper - Reinstate Monica 6 hours ago
  • 1
    @eltoro, that "interest on the balance accruing from day one" situation normally only happens with "store brand" cards and zero interest on large purchase deals. For instance, if you buy a $2000 TV on a Best Buy credit card and get zero interest for 24 months it will work that way. If you end up with a balance of $20 left on month 25, you get charged ALL 24 months of interest in one lump sum (around $500!). – JPhi1618 1 hour ago
6

So what you're saying is, for 15 months, you'll let the $400/mo. of credit charges accumulate, and pay the $400/mo. toward the student loan instead. Over 12 months that will be somewhat shy of $6000. Averaging $2400 for a year, so at 7% that's ...

$168.

golfclap ... But hold on.

You'll put it on auto-pay for minimum payment, so you won't mess up.

So what you'll be doing is converting a high priority loan that can't be discharged in bankruptcy, to a low priority loan that can. Simply from an asset protection POV, this is a very good idea. Of course that's far from the whole picture, but using that technique to migrate undischargeable debt to dischargeable debt is smart. If the economy turns and you're forced to default, you'll be in $4800 better shape.

Asset protection is not "planning to fail", before you complain about that.
Asset protection is "not failing to plan"!

As a bonus, presuming you do not default, it will help build your credit rating.

As far as interest... You didn't say what the CC interest was. If it's 7%, keep doing this til the card is maxed obviously. If it's a litte more, judgment call. If it's a lot more, then follow your plan to nuke it down. The 15 months of debting will increase your credit score.

|improve this answer
  • The CC interest is 0% for 15 months, which is why I'd be doing this. After that, it's something like 20-25%, but in those last two months I'd pay the $4800 balance down with my full pay. This post is very informative for if I didn't have a consistent pay though, because bankruptcy would be a valuable option. Thanks! – el toro 44 mins ago
  • +1 for the effect on a possible bankruptcy. – arp 16 mins ago
  • The 15 months of debting will increase your credit score. Not necessarily (at least short term). A few months ago I opened a new cc with a cash signup and 15 month 0% APR to save money on building a new computer I had the cash up front for. Opening the cc did nothing to my "Excellent" credit score. Putting over a grand on it a couple weeks later dropped my score 50 points to "Good" (<20% total credit utilization). According to my CC company's simulator, the only way to get back to where I was before is to pay off almost all my debt. – anjama 14 mins ago
4

Chase, and any other commercial bank, are not offering you free money out of the goodness of their hearts. They know that, statistically, you will end up paying them back significantly more than that.

The main problem with this plan is, besides Hart CO's excellent point that the amount you save is minuscule, is the risk that at the end of the 12 months you will have difficulties coming up with the $4,800. You say that you can pay it in two months, but even in the best case, these two months is likely severely eating into your planned windfall.

Think about all the unexpected things that could happen that makes you unable to come up with the $4,800, or even make you overspend and be even greater into debt.

Lastly, if you can come up with $4,800 in two months, just use that to put towards the loan as soon as you can and do not allow yourself to fall into the grasps of the credit card companies.

|improve this answer
  • this: if you can come up with $4,800 in two months, just use that to put towards the loan as soon as you can. Best gain without the risk! – Matija Nalis 1 hour ago
  • That's a great point too. What if I lose my job in 12 months and have $4800 of CC debt to figure out with only 2 months before it gains interest? Not worth the minuscule $200 return. – el toro 46 mins ago
  • "Lastly, if you can come up with $4,800 in two months, just use that to put towards the loan as soon as you can and do not allow yourself to fall into the grasps of the credit card companies." Well this is fundamentally wrong because of what I said in the post. I put $3000 into my debt each month. I wanted to try to save the $400 I lose on myself by putting it on the 0% CC for 13 months, and in the last two I'd pay the CC back. So that's a bonus $4800 into my debt, which I pay back for the last 2 months of 0%, and never pay CC interest. That was the idea anyway, which has proven to be flawed. – el toro 40 mins ago
0

Okay, I see a lot of people get confused by this, but given the choice, you will maximize your overall amount of money (minimize total interest charged) if , aside from minimum payments which you can't avoid, you pay off the highest interest rate first, regardless of current balance in each debt. People get confused by this, because they think that the debt with higher balance is charging more interest, and is thus more urgent, even if its interest rate is lower. But, as I'm about to show, given a fixed amount of money paid off, the difference in future interest charges between paying off either of two debts is independent of the balance values in each debt, and only depends on their interest rates.

Suppose your incremental interest rates are x and y in debt accounts with values A and B respectively, with y < x. You have an amount S to pay off either the first or second debt.

If you pay S to debt A, your next interest charge will be

Ca = (1 + x)(A - S) + (1 + y)B.

If you pay S to debt B, your next interest charge will be

Cb = (1 + x)A + (1 + y)(B - S).

Cb - Ca = S(x - y)

Cb > Ca

The total interest charged if you pay off your higher interest debt first (account A) is lower. And, as you'll notice, the difference in interest amounts charged is independent of the original balances A and B. Thus it's always better to pay off the higher interest rate first, regardless of balance amounts.

|improve this answer
  • From purely mathematical way, yes, you should pay off the highest interest rate first. However, humans are not robots, and psychology is equally important (if not more so!) to choose between debt snowball or avalanche methods. For example: imagine if you wanted to lose weight for 1 year, and one diet makes you lose 1kg/month every month, and other doesn't lose you anything in first 9 months, but lose 5kg/month in last 3 months. Second one will lose 15kg (better that 12kg), but many people would fail along the way and so lose 0kg – Matija Nalis 1 hour ago
  • Sorry for the confusion with the guy who edited my title. The CC interest will be 0% for 15 months. I wanted to take advantage of that to put more money towards my debt. Read the rest of my post for the details. – el toro 47 mins ago
  • @eltoro Ok, thanks for the clarification. What will the CC interest rate be when the promotion is over? – Bridgeburners 39 mins ago
  • @Bridgeburners something like 20-25%. I would plan to pay off the $4800 for the last two months of the promotion, and thus never pay CC interest. But as other posts have proven here, there's flaws to this idea. – el toro 37 mins ago
0

Try making budget items with that $400 you spend each month and don't spend more than that. Once you subtract that from your $3330, you have $2930 to put towards lowering your $72,500. In about 25 months, you'll have your student debt paid off if you stick to that budget. Anything extra you make or bring in as cash, you can dump on the debt making that time shorter to pay it off.

It makes more sense to pay your take-home cash on your one and only debt before potentially making new debt with a credit card. The card bonus is not worth the extra work for a minimal return in rewards.

|improve this answer
New contributor
brandobyte is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • The 7% interest on the loan makes it a good amount longer than 25 months. Like I said, it increases $400 every month (currently) after my $2930 payment, so I lose a lot of value. – el toro 49 mins ago
0

first 15 months ... 0% APR promotion.

Putting the credit card debt off for 12 months would allow me to put around $4800 extra into my debt, which I can pay off of the card in two months. In those two months, my loan debt will gain interest a decent amount slower than it currently does.

Does it make sense to do this or am I deluding myself?

If and only if you an pay off that accumulated $4800 in two months after the 0% APR promotion, then it's mathematically sound.

But you've got to actually do it!!!! Otherwise, you've just dug yourself deeper into a pit.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.