I would like to take some hands-off, leveraged short positions of the global market, or portions thereof.

There a many leveraged short ETFs. On looking at them, unsurprisingly the value of them has collapsed over the last ten years.

Here is a 10Y view on one (YANG):

And a 1Y view:

In the last year it's fluctuated in price by a factor of about two, due to economic uncertainty.

But given that this is a leveraged short fund that has been loosing money since inception (like almost all short ETFs) has the original capital position been eroded? If there was a market crash how much could you expect these ETFs to increase in value?

Lastly: any other recommendations for hands-off leveraged shorting?