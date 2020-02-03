I changed jobs in the middle of 2019, which means I have multiple W2s. My job in the earlier part of the year did provide me with a 403b retirement plan, so there's a check in the "Ret plan" subsection of section 13. The second W2 does not have a check for "Ret plan".

The first W2 represents about $40k of income, while the second represents about $56k. I understand the combined income puts me way over the deduction limits for a traditional IRA, but since the second W2 doesn't have a retirement plan is my income only $40k for deduction purposes? I'm a single filer.