-1

My understanding of US practice is if I buy something from a seller who doesn't have a business presence in my state then I don't pay sales tax if it's being shipped to my state.

If I live in state A and go across the river to a store in state B, can I purchase an item and ship the package back to my house in the back of my car, and thereby avoid sales tax?

There's two parts to this:

  • What kind of contract would we have to sign, if any, to authorize me to be a short term shipping-carrier for the seller? Would a simple verbal agreement suffice? I suppose we'd want to specify I'd be liable for loss during shipment.
  • Is this fraud of some sort? I'm not trying to break any laws here, but I don't understand how this would be fraud. I'm actually delivering the item to a different state, and I can offer a shipping service no more or less (though somewhat less efficient) than some big corporation. There's no lying.

I've never heard of or seen this done so maybe I'm missing something about why it wouldn't work legally or practically.

|improve this question
  • "I've never heard of or seen this done so maybe I'm missing something about why it wouldn't work legally or practically." Because it's "fraud of some sort". Amateurs (including me!), please leave tricking the Tax Man to the experts who know tax law like the backs of their hands. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • 1
    This answer touches on use tax which, by the sound of it, might be (at least theoretically) payable if sales tax isn't. – TripeHound 1 hour ago
  • State B almost certainly has a very precise definition of what it means to sell to someone out of state, one that doesn't include the out-of-state person buying the item in state B but having it shipped back to state A. It would likely also preclude you from ordering the item over the phone/internet/etc and simply picking the item up in person. – chepner 55 mins ago
  • 1
    For example, if I buy something in person on vacation and have it shipped to my house (rather than taking it with me on the plane), I still bought it in the seller's state and will pay sales tax. (And strictly speaking, I would have to show proof that the sales tax was the same or higher than my own state's sales tax to avoid paying applicable use taxes on the difference.) – chepner 52 mins ago
3

Your understanding is incorrect. Unless you live in a state that does not have sales tax, you are obligated to pay tax on that purchase. Whether you are paying origin-based tax or destination-based tax is determined by where the business selling you the item is located. Reference: https://www.thebalance.com/which-sales-tax-rate-do-i-charge-my-customers-3193251

It used to be that online sellers and sellers without physical locations in your state did not have to charge sales tax. This is one of the reasons Amazon became such a popular purchasing option. However, if you lived in a state with sales tax, you were obligated to report those purchases on your tax returns (state-dependent, of course). It was rarely, if ever, enforced. Individual states have started passing laws requiring it and major retailers like Amazon have moved to just apply the rules to all states regardless of legislation to save themselves more headaches over the calculations.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.