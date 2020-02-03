2

Last year I provided transportation for two people employed at a business beside the place I work, at $5 per trip, one way. Total last year was about $1750. As the trip fees are paid by the the peoples' employer, I don't think I can claim it's a carpool-- it's a service rendered to the employer.

Here's my question: since I'm running a for-profit thing, how much mileage may I deduct as expense? Their houses are about 6 and 11 miles from work (and home) but as they live along the general route I take to work, it only adds 2 miles total.

(I do my own taxes, otherwise I'd just pass this on to the tax preparer.)

