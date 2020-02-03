0

I have a bank account, with some savings. Enough to cover every expense I could have to face without delay.

I also have a debit card, which I use for my offline payments, a Paypal account for most of my online transactions and a prepaid card in case of need for everything else.

I have no debt at the moment and I won't, for the foreseeable future, make any.

What advantage I would get from opening a credit card? What disadvantages?

At the moment, I value more knowing I don't own money to anybody then knowing I am able to delay the actual payment to the next month.

