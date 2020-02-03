Suppose you both maxed out RRSP, TFSA. Each has 3.3% HISA at Laurentian Bank. You also have a joint HISA. You don't want deposit over $100 K, CDIC's coverage. No other CDIC institution pays 3.3%.
How can I obtain 3 below? Then I can deposit $100K in it to avoid tax.
If I have 400k, how do get CDIC coverage on all of it? : PersonalFinanceCanada
I'm going to disagree with what other people have said. I'm looking at a CDIC handout that CIBC provided me with my GIC purchase. You are insured for:
- $100K in your name only (Non-Registered)
- $100K in a joint account (Non-Registered); and that is the joint total, NOT per person
- $100K for funds held in Trust
- $100K in a TFSA
- $100K in a RRSP
- $100K in a RRIF
- $100K for Property Taxes (if the Bank pays your Property Taxes on your Mortgage)
Also remember that CDIC applies to CDN$ Chequing Accounts, Savings Accounts, and CDN$ GICs with Terms of 5 years or less.